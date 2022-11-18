BofA Securities analyst Jason Kupferberg downgraded Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) to Neutral from Buy on Friday as the cryptocurrency exchange's outlook is clouded by reverberations of FTX's collapse.

"We feel confident that COIN is not 'another FTX' (only $15M of deposits on FTX platform per a Coinbase blog post and $5B of cash on hand as of 9/30), but that does not make them immune from the broader fallout within the crypto ecosystem," the analyst said in a note to clients.

Meanwhile, COIN shares rose 0.5% in Friday premarket trading.

Kupferberg mentioned three potential near/medium-term headwinds:

Diminished confidence in the crypto universe, especially on the part of of retail users, is likely to dampen overall trading activity;

Regulatory clarity may be delayed, but any proposed/enacted regulation is likely to be restrictive and/or expensive for exchanges;

Contagion risk and broader fallout from FTX could linger.

Note that earlier in November, Coinbase (COIN) said it has "very little exposure" to Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX.

SA contributor Vincent Ventures takes the bearish view on Coinbase (COIN), saying centralized exchanges have outlived their purpose.