Buckle trades higher after earnings satisfy

Nov. 18, 2022 7:30 AM ETThe Buckle, Inc. (BKE)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) turned higher in early trading on Friday after showing steady growth in Q3 despite the tough macroeconomic backdrop.

The retailer reported comparable store sales increased 3.0% from a year ago. Online sales increased 8.8% to $55.0M. Total sales were up 4.0% to $332.3M.

Gross profit came in at $165.4M vs. $161.1M a year ago. Net income for the quarter was $61.4M vs. $62.2M a year ago.

Buckle (BKE) ended the quarter with an inventory position of $152.3M vs. $102.1M a year ago.

Shares of Buckle (BKE) rose 3.83% premarket to $41.20 vs. the 52-week trading range of $26.50 to $57.10.

