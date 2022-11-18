Twist Bioscience GAAP EPS of -$0.91 beats by $0.38, revenue of $57.31M beats by $0.26M, updates FY guidance
Nov. 18, 2022 7:37 AM ETTwist Bioscience Corporation (TWST)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Twist Bioscience press release (NASDAQ:TWST): Q4 GAAP EPS of -$0.91 beats by $0.38.
- Revenue of $57.31M (+51.0% Y/Y) beats by $0.26M.
- FY Guidance:
- Revenue is expected to be in the range of $261 million to $269 million from prior view of $203M vs. consensus of $203.22M
- SynBio revenue is expected to be in the range of $104 million to $106 million
- NGS revenue is expected to be in the range of $120 million to $123 million
- Biopharma revenue is expected to be in the range of $37 million to $40 million
- Net loss is expected to be approximately $260 million
- Q1 Revenue is expected to be approximately $54 million vs. consensus of $56.69M
- Shares +1.89% PM.
