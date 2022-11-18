Twist Bioscience GAAP EPS of -$0.91 beats by $0.38, revenue of $57.31M beats by $0.26M, updates FY guidance

Nov. 18, 2022 7:37 AM ETTwist Bioscience Corporation (TWST)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • Twist Bioscience press release (NASDAQ:TWST): Q4 GAAP EPS of -$0.91 beats by $0.38.
  • Revenue of $57.31M (+51.0% Y/Y) beats by $0.26M.
  • FY Guidance:
  • Revenue is expected to be in the range of $261 million to $269 million from prior view of $203M vs. consensus of $203.22M
  • SynBio revenue is expected to be in the range of $104 million to $106 million
  • NGS revenue is expected to be in the range of $120 million to $123 million
  • Biopharma revenue is expected to be in the range of $37 million to $40 million
  • Net loss is expected to be approximately $260 million
  • Q1 Revenue is expected to be approximately $54 million vs. consensus of $56.69M
  • Shares +1.89% PM.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.