Apple manufacturing partner pauses hiring due to limited quarantine space: report

Foxconn, also known as Hon Hai Precision (OTCPK:HNHPF), has paused hiring at its plant in Zhengzhou, China for three days due to a lack of quarantine space for its workers, South China Morning Post reported.

The news outlet, citing local recruitment agents, noted the plant, which produces the majority of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) iPhones, suspended hiring from Thursday to Saturday. More than 100,000 applicants have applied, according to Chinese news outlet Yicai, which could fill all of the company's open spots as it struggles to return to full production.

The Zhengzhou plant is currently operating under a closed-loop mode of production in an effort to minimize COVID-19 and all potential job candidates need to go through a health check and be quarantined before being hired. New employees need to be quarantined for four days, the news outlet added.

At its peak, Foxconn's Zhengzhou plant had roughly 300,000 workers.

Earlier this month, Apple (AAPL) said it expected the COVID-19 restrictions in China to cause lower iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max shipments than previously anticipated, resulting in longer wait times.

Apple (AAPL) shares rose 0.7% to $151.84 in premarket trading.

On Wednesday, investment firm UBS said wait times for Apple's (AAPL) iPhone 14 lineup have continued to move higher and are now at the "high-end" of extreme levels.