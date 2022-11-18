Post Holdings (NYSE:POST) stock pushed higher on Friday after posting stronger than expected Q4 profits.

The St. Louis-based cereal manufacturer notched $0.85 in non-GAAP EPS for its fiscal fourth quarter, $0.15 above the analyst consensus. Additionally, $1.58B in net sales narrowly edged out the expectation of $1.56B. The company noted that pricing actions bolstered the earnings results, offsetting inflationary pressures in input costs and freight as well as supply chain disruptions that raised manufacturing costs.

Post management expects Adjusted EBITDA for fiscal year 2023 to be between $990M and $1.04B. Full-year capital expenditures are anticipated to range between $300M to $325M, including a “$100M to $110M investment in RTD shake manufacturing, precooked and cage-free eggs and North American RTE cereal manufacturing optimization.”

Shares of Post Holdings (POST) rose 1.61% prior to Friday’s market open.

Bellring Brands (BRBR), which Post now holds an over 80% stake in, posted comparatively weaker earnings results on Thursday evening.