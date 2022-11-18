Petrobras pulls out of sale process for Regap refinery

Nov. 18, 2022 7:47 AM ETPetróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras (PBR)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Joa_Souza/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) said Friday it canceled the sale process for the Regap oil refinery located in Brazil's Minas Gerais state after receiving an inadequate offer for the facility.

Petrobras (PBR) said in a securities filing that it will "assess the appropriate time to start a new competitive process" to sell the refinery.

The state-controlled company has been selling off non-core assets such as onshore and shallow water oil fields to focus on its deepwater and ultra-deepwater fields.

Regap is part of a group of refining assets that Petrobras (PBR) has sought to sell under an agreement with Brazil's antitrust watchdog to introduce competition in fuel pricing.

Brazil President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has indicated he will change the company's current divestment strategy and use the company to help boost broad economic growth.

