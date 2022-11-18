HP slips after Credit Suisse cuts, firm says macro concerns may cause near-term issues

HP (NYSE:HPQ) shares slipped on Friday after investment firm Credit Suisse downgraded the tech giant, noting that macro concerns could "challenge" the company's near-term potential.

Analyst Shannon Cross lowered her rating to neutral from outperform, noting that revenue and margins are both likely to be challenged due to "weakening consumer sentiment" which accounts for more than 50% of PC revenue, pressure on average selling price due to lower demand and more supply, slower enterprise demand and macro uncertainty.

"We believe lower demand will likely pressure pricing, which has benefited from shortages, inflation and dollar strength," Cross wrote in a note to clients.

The analyst added that specifically as it relates to consumer printing, recent checks show inkjet printer prices are roughly 50% above pre-pandemic levels, which are expected to revert and supply and demand come back into balance.

"We expect less pressure on PC pricing as the shift has been more structural (mix of commercial devices, gaming, richer specs), but we believe the industry is heavily discounting devices currently to reduce elevated levels of inventory," Cross added.

HP (HPQ) shares fell 2% to $28.83 in premarket trading.

Last week, investment firm Bernstein said HP (HPQ) and its competitor, Dell, were at risk, as the firm believes consensus estimates for the PC industry are too high for 2023 and there may be more pain if a recession happens.