Gaotu Techedu receives NYSE non-compliance letter
Nov. 18, 2022 7:58 AM ETGaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) has received a NYSE letter related to its non-compliance with the exchange's continued listing standards for trading price of its ADSs.
- Pursuant to NYSE continued listing standards, a company is considered "below criteria" for average closing price of a security is less than $1.00 over a consecutive 30 trading-day period. Once notified, the company must bring its share price and average share price back above $1.00 by six months following receipt of the notification.
- As of Nov. 15, 2022, the 30 trading-day average price of the company's ADSs was $0.90.
- GOTU shares are up 2% premarket
Comments