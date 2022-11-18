Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) said their Omicron BA.4/BA.5-adapted bivalent COVID-19 vaccine elicited a greater increase in neutralizing antibody than their original vaccine against emerging Omicron subvariants.

Data was generated one month after a 30-µg booster (fourth) dose of the Omicron BA.4/BA.5-adapted bivalent vaccine or the original vaccine's booster in adults aged 55 and older.

One month after a 30-µg booster (fourth) dose of the Omicron BA.4/BA.5-adapted bivalent vaccine, neutralizing antibodies against BA.4.6 increased 11.1-fold, against BA.2.75.2 rose 6.7-fold, against BQ.1.1 increased 8.7-fold, and against XBB.1 increased by 4.8-fold.

By comparison, for the booster shot of the original COVID-19 vaccine, the neutralizing antibody titers against BA.4.6 increased 2.3-fold; for BA.2.75.2 by 2.1-fold; for BQ.1.1 b 1.8-fold, and for XBB.1 and 1.5-fold, the companies added.

The companies noted that for the Omicron BA.4/BA.5-adapted bivalent vaccine, neutralizing antibody titers against emerging Omicron sublineages increased 3.2- to 4.8-fold, compared to the original vaccine's booster shot.

The companies said that the results are similar to recent data showing that the Omicron BA.4/BA.5-adapted booster evokes a 13-fold increase in BA.4/BA.5 neutralizing titers from pre-booster levels in people 55 years and older, leading to a 4-fold higher BA.4/BA.5 response than the original vaccine.

Pfizer and BioNTech noted that the Omicron BA.5 continues to be the most prevalent subvariant in the U.S. (~30% of cases) at the time the data was reported, while the emerging BQ.1.1 sublineage accounts for ~25% of cases and is increasing globally.

