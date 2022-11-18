RH (NYSE:RH) stock slipped in premarket trading after Wedbush moved to the sidelines, citing concerns with the company’s current strategy.

Equity analyst Seth Basham explained that, despite management’s early recognition of housing and home furnishings industry pressures, the strategy of “climbing the luxury mountain” is fueling market share cessions. As such, the company appears to be reassessing its road forward, adding uncertainty.

“With RH steadfast in protecting its brand without discounting, this has contributed to mounting market share losses,” he wrote on Friday. “Now, even though RH has avoided broad promotions, it appears to be course-correcting as we surprisingly found that it has reduced prices by 2%-9% since March on half of the products in our price study. In addition, while we have found no evidence that RH is flushing inventory through its Outlet stores, we did find rising inventory levels and, even more importantly, on its website we found thousands of products on “Final Sale” (clearance).”

Basham surmised that the company is not enjoying the pricing power it may have assumed when eschewing promotional activity. Given the discounting, there is downside risk to gross margins in the coming earnings report, a factor that Basham called “a key tenet of the RH story” as it sacrifices market share for pricing.

He downgraded the stock to Neutral from a prior Outperform and lowered his price target to $270 from a prior $274. Shares of RH (RH) fell 2.88% before the bell on Friday.

