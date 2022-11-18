GoTo Group to cut jobs by 12%, says report
Nov. 18, 2022 8:14 AM ETBy: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- Indonesia-based GoTo Group (GOTO-INDONESIA) is reducing its workforce by 12%, or 1,300 people, to cut costs, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing CEO Andre Soelistyo.
- The CEO said the layoffs were necessary because of uncertain market conditions, mostly created by the pandemic, the Nov. 18 report noted.
- "Unfortunately, it is also clear now that these uncertainties will linger for a while," Soelistyo reportedly told staff in an email.
- The job cuts reportedly come amid global technology companies cutting head counts after hiring too many workers in recent years.
