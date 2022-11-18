Deutsche Bank CEO Christian Sewing on Friday sounded a warning on Europe's reliance on foreign banks, saying it's similar to the region's dependence on other regions for energy.

It's not the first time that he has emphasized the need for strong European banks to counteract U.S. and Chinese rivals. "We have been talking about the concept of strategic autonomy for several years – now it is time to take it seriously," he said at the European Banking Congress in Frankfurt, Germany.

European banks are needed to finance this autonomy in other areas such as defense and energy. "Losing financial sovereignty for Europe would be just as bad as the energy dependence that is causing us so much pain right now," he said.

European regulations have hurt competitiveness of the region's banks, he said. "It becomes ever clearer that the current regulatory framework does little to strengthen European banks," he said.

He gives the regulators credit for helping the industry after the 2008 financial crisis, but is concerned that "the pendulum is about to swing too far."

Sewing pointed to four areas where the regulatory framework has been a concern: clearing business in EU after Brexit; leveraged finance; Basel III; and sustainable finance.

In September, Sewing warned of the dangers of becoming too reliant on individual countries and regions, such as China, and the dominance of U.S. banks.