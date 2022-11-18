DraftKing rallies after setting Maryland launch date, attracting bull rating from Piper

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) pushed higher in early trading on Friday after Piper Sandler started coverage on the online sports betting stock with an Overweight rating. Analyst Matt Farrell and team pointed to an attractive long-term entry point for new investors.

Farrell wrote that profitability expectations for DKNG are now reset following the recent guidance update and the risk of a future capital raise is seen as largely diminished.

Earlier on Friday DraftKings (DKNG) announced that following a mandatory early access test period from November 21-22, it expects to launch its online sportsbook in Maryland on November 23. That timing is just in front of the NFL games on Thanksgiving Day and rush of major college football clashes that weekend, including Ohio State vs. Michigan.

The company is also hoping for a World Cup boost with the month-long soccer tournamant beginning on November 21 and including the U.S. for the first time since 2014.

Shares of DraftKings (DKNG) rose 3.55% premarket to $15.44.

