5 stocks to watch on Friday: Foot Locker, Palo Alto, Gap and more

After a couple days of mild weakness, stocks look poised for an upswing at the start of Friday's trading. Wall Street is looking to salvage a weekly win after generally uncertain trading over the last several days. Here are some stocks to watch for Friday:

Foot Locker (FL) surged in premarket trading, jumping more than 17% after topping expectations with its latest quarter and raising its full-year forecast. Revenue was basically stagnant with last year but comparable-store sales edged up 0.8%.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ: PANW latest financial figures. Shares of the cybersecurity company rose 10% after exceeding consensus with both its top and bottom lines. Along with the earnings, the firm announced a deal to acquire startup Cider Security for $195M in cash.

The Gap (GPS) issued Street-beating results as well, rising almost 9% in premarket trading. The financial figures included revenue that rose nearly 3% from last year to reach $4.04B, exceeding projections by $210M. Comparable store sales rose 1% -- a surprise to analysts, who were looking for the figure to fall.

Applied Materials (AMAT) represented another premarket gainer in the wake of their quarterly results. The company reported non-GAAP EPS of $2.03, surpassing projections by $0.29. The firm's revenue climbed 10% to $6.75B. Shares rose nearly 5% in premarket action.

The list of names rallying on earnings news included JD.com (JD). The Chinese e-commerce company reported mixed results, with earnings that exceeded projections. This came despite revenue that came in short of estimates, rising 11% to $34.2B. JD advanced almost 3% before the opening bell, adding to a rally of more than 7% in the previous session.

