MARA, PGEN and DMTK are among pre market gainers
- PaxMedica (PXMD) +37% equity investment pact with Lincoln Park Capital.
- IVERIC bio (ISEE) +22% gets FDA breakthrough therapy designation for geographic atrophy treatment.
- uCloudlink Group (UCL) +21% regains compliance with Nasdaq listing rules.
- StoneCo (STNE) +20% Q3 earnings call release.
- Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS) +17% announces FDA Acceptance of NDA Amendment and New PDUFA Date of February 26, 2023 for Pegcetacoplan for Geographic Atrophy.
- Ross Stores (ROST) +16% Q3 earnings call release.
- Foot Locker (FL) +15% stock runs nearly 20% higher on raised full-year forecasts.
- Quhuo (QH) +14%.
- Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST) +14% Q4 earnings call release.
- Golden Sun Education (GSUN) +11%.
- WISeKey International (WKEY) +12% on revenue guidance.
- Palo Alto Networks (PANW) +9% Q1 earnings call release.
- The Gap (GPS) +9% Q3 earnings call release.
- DermTech (DMTK) +8%.
- Aeva Technologies (AEVA) +8%.
- Precigen (PGEN) +7%.
- Marathon Digital Holdings (MARA) +7%.
- PagSeguro Digital (PAGS) +7%.
