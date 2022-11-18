Apellis surges 17% as FDA accepts to review new data in filing for eye disorder drug

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) accepted the company's additional data filed for an application seeking approval of intravitreal pegcetacoplan to treat geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

The FDA accepted the company's amendment to the New Drug Application (NDA), which was the inclusion of 24-month data from the phase 3 studies called DERBY and OAKS. Earlier in November, Apellis had said it planned to submit long-term data for pegcetacoplan.

The FDA is now expected to make a decision on the NDA by Feb. 26, 2023.

The FDA had previously set a date for Nov. 26 on the NDA, which was initially backed by 12- and 18-month data from DERBY and OAKS studies and 12-month data from a phase 2 trial, dubbed FILLY.

"With the inclusion of the 24-month data, we have the potential to have the best product profile at launch for pegcetacoplan, with minimal impact to launch timing," said Apellis Co-Founder and CEO Cedric Francois.

GA is a chronic, progressive degeneration of the macula, as part of late-stage AMD and can lead to blindness.

