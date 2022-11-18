Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) +1.1% pre-market Friday after saying its 100 MWp Azuma Kofuji solar project in Japan has started commercial operations.

The project is Canadian Solar's (CSIQ) largest project in Japan and Fukushima Prefecture's largest operational solar project to date; it is powered with the company's high efficiency HiKu modules, and the energy generated is being purchased by Tohoku Electric Power Company.

Canadian Solar (CSIQ) expects Azuma Kofuji will produce clean energy sufficient to power 31K households and avoid more than 50K metric tons/year of CO2-equivalent emissions.

The company said it has more than 470 MWp of utility-scale projects that are operational or under construction in Japan.

Canadian Solar (CSIQ) is "embarking on a serious expansion path," Shareholders Unite writes in an analysis published on Seeking Alpha.