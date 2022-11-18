InMed Pharmaceuticals dips after pricing ~$6M private offering

Nov. 18, 2022 8:31 AM ETInMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INM), IN:CABy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) shares fell 20% premarket on Friday after the pharmaceutical firm priced its $6M private placement.
  • The offering includes 1,818,185 of its common shares issued at $3.30/share (or pre-funded warrant in lieu thereof) priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules.
  • In addition, the company has agreed to issue to the investors in the offering unregistered preferred investment options to purchase up to an aggregate of 3,272,733 common shares.
  • Aggregate gross proceeds is expected to be ~$6M. Net proceeds will support continued pipeline development of its pharmaceutical drug candidates, advance manufacturing know-how of cannabinoids and cannabinoid analogs, support intellectual property development and other commercial activities, and for general working capital purposes.
  • The offering is expected to close around Nov. 21, 2022.

