Investors pump more than $14B into fund assets on the week

Nov. 18, 2022

Financial participants were net buyers of fund assets including both conventional funds and ETFs for the week as investors pumped $14.1B into the market segment for the week ending November 16.

Equity funds puled in $14.6B on the week, taxable bond funds garnered $2.1B, tax-exempt fixed income funds attracted $605M, while money market funds gave back $3.2B.

Equity based exchange traded funds pulled in net new capital for their seventh straight week as the segment took in $21.7B. At the top of the list was the popular SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) as it took in $7.1B and was followed by the Invesco QQQ Trust 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) which attracted $2.6B on the week.

In reverse, the Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta US Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) retracted the most significant outflows at $695M and the iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) lost $476M.

From a fixed income lens, the funds that took in the largest amount of capital were the iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) and iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT), while the iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV) and iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI) observed the greatest outflows.

On the week HYG took in $1.4B and TLT brought in $1.3B. Meanwhile SHV gave back $1.3B and IEI lost $601M of investor capital.

In other financial news, stock index futures pointed to a higher opening Friday with buying interest picking up after the first back-to-back drop in the broader market since the start of the month.

