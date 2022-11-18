Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) was boosted higher in Friday’s premarket trading after UBS moved to a bullish stance on the stock.

Equity analyst Cody Ross told clients that the company “is in the early innings of a positive estimate revision cycle” as it grows both volume share and household penetration. He noted that the company continues to trade at a discount to its peers despite strong tailwinds in terms of balance sheet optionality and positive data flowing from Nielsen as of late.

“We believe this is one of the few large cap packaged food stocks that has solid visibility to earnings upside and anticipate the stock will re-rate to its historical level relative to the group in time,” Ross concluded.

Alongside the upgrade from Neutral to Buy, Ross raised his price target to $41 from a prior $35. Shares of the Chicago-based packaged goods company carried 2.35% higher prior to Friday’s market open.

