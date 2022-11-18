Canada October producer prices up 2.4% more than expected
Nov. 18, 2022 8:46 AM ETEWC, HEWC, FLCABy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Producer prices in Canada rose by 2.4% m/m in October of 2022, following a revised flat reading in September and well above market expectations of a 0.4% rise.
- Main upward pressure came from prices of refined petroleum energy products (+14.9%), which posted the first increase in four months, and the largest monthly increase for the category since March 2022 (+19.3%).
- On a yearly basis, producer prices rose by 10.1%, after an upwardly revised 9.1% increase in the previous month.
- ETFs: EWC, HEWC, FLCA.
