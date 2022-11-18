WTI crude oil slides below $80 for first time since September

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures (CL1:COM) fall to the lowest level since September 30, with the December contract -2.2% to $79.86/bbl; Brent crude (CO1:COM) also trades lower, -2.1% at $87.88/bbl.

ETFs: (NYSEARCA:USO), (XLE), (UCO), (BNO), (SCO), (USL), (DBO), (USOI), (NRGU)

There's little fresh news, but analysts say the rise in COVID-19 cases in China has renewed worries about energy demand.

China's State Council warned cities to avoid "irresponsible loosening" of COVID-19 measures, according to the South China Morning Post.

The dollar is little changed Friday following a decline to three month lows earlier this week, but more hawkish talk from Federal Reserve officials continues to help set the tone in broader financial markets.

Recession concerns have dominated recent oil market trading even with the European Union's ban on Russian crude approaching and OPEC's efforts to tighten supply.

Comments (17)

