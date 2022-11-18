Diana Shipping signs time charter deals for m/v DSI Aquila, m/v Houston

  • Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) has signed time charter contracts for its m/v DSI Aquila Ultramax dry bulk vessel with Western Bulk and m/v Houston Capesize dry bulk vessel with EGPN Bulk Carrier.
  • The 60,309 dwt m/v DSI Aquila was chartered at $13,300 per day for a period until minimum Sep. 15, 2023 up to maximum Nov. 15, 2023. The charter is expected to commence on Nov. 22, 2022.
  • The 177,729 dwt m/v Houston was chartered at $13,000 per day for a period until minimum July 1, 2024 up to maximum August 31, 2024. The charter is expected to commence on Nov. 21, 2022.
  • The employments are anticipated to generate approximately $11.44M of gross revenue for the minimum scheduled period of the time charters.
