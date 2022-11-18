Novavax trades higher as COVID vaccine gets approval in Canada as booster
Nov. 18, 2022 8:55 AM ETNovavax, Inc. (NVAX)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Health Canada approved Novavax's (NASDAQ:NVAX) COVID-19 vaccine Nuvaxovid as a homologous booster in adults aged 18 and older.
- The expanded approval of Nuvaxovid (Recombinant protein, Adjuvanted) was backed by data from a phase 2 trial in South Africa and from a phase 3 study, dubbed Prevent-19, conducted in the U.S. and Mexico.
- Under the studies, a single booster dose of Nuvaxovid was administered to healthy people about six to 11 months after their primary series of two doses administered three weeks apart.
- "Canadians now have access to our protein-based Nuvaxovid COVID-19 vaccine as an adult booster," said Novavax President and CEO Stanley Erck.
- Nuvaxovid is approved in Canada as a primary series in adults aged 18 and older and the company had filed with the Canadian regulator for the vaccine's use as a primary series in adolescents aged 12 through 17 in June 2022.
- Novavax' vaccine has been authorized as a heterologous and homologous booster in the U.S., EU and several other countries.
- NVAX +3.14% to $21.44 premarket Nov. 18
Comments (2)