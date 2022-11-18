Novavax trades higher as COVID vaccine gets approval in Canada as booster

Nov. 18, 2022 8:55 AM ETNovavax, Inc. (NVAX)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor2 Comments

Germany Begins Novavax Covid Vaccinations

Carsten Koall

  • Health Canada approved Novavax's (NASDAQ:NVAX) COVID-19 vaccine Nuvaxovid as a homologous booster in adults aged 18 and older.
  • The expanded approval of Nuvaxovid (Recombinant protein, Adjuvanted) was backed by data from a phase 2 trial in South Africa and from a phase 3 study, dubbed Prevent-19, conducted in the U.S. and Mexico.
  • Under the studies, a single booster dose of Nuvaxovid was administered to healthy people about six to 11 months after their primary series of two doses administered three weeks apart.
  • "Canadians now have access to our protein-based Nuvaxovid COVID-19 vaccine as an adult booster," said Novavax President and CEO Stanley Erck.
  • Nuvaxovid is approved in Canada as a primary series in adults aged 18 and older and the company had filed with the Canadian regulator for the vaccine's use as a primary series in adolescents aged 12 through 17 in June 2022.
  • Novavax' vaccine has been authorized as a heterologous and homologous booster in the U.S., EU and several other countries.
  • NVAX +3.14% to $21.44 premarket Nov. 18

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.