TFF Pharma slips 22% on $10.68M public offering

  • TFF Pharma (NASDAQ:TFFP) is trading ~22.4% lower premarket after it priced $10.68M underwritten offering of 9.28M shares of its common stock and warrants up to 4.64M shares.
  • The warrants will be sold at the rate of one warrant for every two shares of common stock, the company said.
  • The public offering price for each share and warrant is $1.15.
  • The Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the number of shares and warrants offered at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.
  • TFF will use net proceeds from the offering for clinical trials, research and development, working capital and general corporate purposes.

