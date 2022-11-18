TFF Pharma slips 22% on $10.68M public offering
Nov. 18, 2022
- TFF Pharma (NASDAQ:TFFP) is trading ~22.4% lower premarket after it priced $10.68M underwritten offering of 9.28M shares of its common stock and warrants up to 4.64M shares.
- (TFFP) nears 52-week low price.
- The warrants will be sold at the rate of one warrant for every two shares of common stock, the company said.
- The public offering price for each share and warrant is $1.15.
- The Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the number of shares and warrants offered at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.
- TFF will use net proceeds from the offering for clinical trials, research and development, working capital and general corporate purposes.
