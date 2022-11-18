Mei Pharma releases top-line, mid-stage data on zandelisib for Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma
Nov. 18, 2022 9:07 AM ETKyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (KYKOF), MEIPBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Mei Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) and partner Kyowa Kirin (OTCPK:KYKOF) released interim, top-line, phase 2 data on zandelisib for indolent B-cell Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma indicating a 75.4% objective response rate.
- Complete response was 24.6%.
- Because median duration of follow-up is only 9.5 months, the data is not mature enough to determine the duration of response.
- Under a 2020 agreement, the two companies will co-develop and co-promote zandelisib in the US, with MEI (MEIP) receiving all revenue from the US sales. Kyowa Kirin (OTCPK:KYKOF) has exclusive commercialization rights ex-U.S.
- In 2021, the US FDA granted Orphan Drug Designation to zandelisib for follicular lymphoma.
