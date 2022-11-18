The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration revealed that 29,348 Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) vehicles were subject to a recall.

Per the NHTSA, the Austin-based automaker is recalling 2021 through 2023 Model X vehicles due to an error with passenger airbag deployment. The issue increases the risk of injury, especially for younger passengers, according to the complaint.

“The restraint control module calibration may cause the front passenger air bag to deploy incorrectly during certain low speed crashes,” the notice read.

While no injuries associated with the issue have been reported as of yet, Tesla (TSLA) moved to remedy the situation via an over-the-air software update. Owners are due to be notified by January 14, 2023.

Shares of Tesla (TSLA) rose 1.22% in premarket trading on Friday, rebounding modestly from steep declines in recent weeks.

The EV manufacturer previously recalled over 1M vehicles in September due to issues with its windows.