Nocera (NASDAQ:NCRA) achieved sales of revenue over $3M for the month of October and expects annualized run rate of $36M over the next 12 months.
The company had the advantage of the recent depreciation of the Japanese Yen to sell eel to Taiwanese exporters at a better price point to enter the Japanese market
"We anticipate this breakthrough into the Japanese Market through Taiwanese exporters of $3 million monthly revenue for October will continue through November and December of 2022. We expect this sales revenue to be reoccurring and continue through 2023. We believe we are on target to achieve our 2022 gross revenue of $14-$15 million. The depreciation of the Japanese Yen gives us a significant advantage as we can provide the best seafood at the best price point against our other competitor." said Jeff Cheng, Nocera's CEO
