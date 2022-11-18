Nocera expects annualized run rate of $36M over the next 12 months

Nov. 18, 2022 9:08 AM ETNocera, Inc. (NCRA)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor

  • Nocera (NASDAQ:NCRA) achieved sales of revenue over $3M for the month of October and expects annualized run rate of $36M over the next 12 months.

  • The company had the advantage of the recent depreciation of the Japanese Yen to sell eel to Taiwanese exporters at a better price point to enter the Japanese market

  • "We anticipate this breakthrough into the Japanese Market through Taiwanese exporters of $3 million monthly revenue for October will continue through November and December of 2022. We expect this sales revenue to be reoccurring and continue through 2023. We believe we are on target to achieve our 2022 gross revenue of $14-$15 million. The depreciation of the Japanese Yen gives us a significant advantage as we can provide the best seafood at the best price point against our other competitor." said Jeff Cheng, Nocera's CEO

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.