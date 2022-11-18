Berkeley Lights launches Rabbit Memory B cell workflow to discover antibodies
Nov. 18, 2022 9:21 AM ETBerkeley Lights, Inc. (BLI)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) launched Opto Memory B Discovery Rabbit workflow through which the customers can discover diverse antibodies on the Beacon platform.
- The company said that the new workflow enables rapid, automated generation of antigen-specific, functional monoclonal antibodies from rabbit memory B cells, building on prior workflows which used mouse plasma B cell samples.
- Berkeley added that the workflow broadens its market opportunity beyond mouse workflows, helping discovery of rabbit antibodies that are well-suited for therapeutics, diagnostics and research reagents.
- "This new workflow targeting rabbit memory B cells expands the diversity of antibodies that our customers can discover on the Beacon platform and offers a superior alternative to traditional methods, which are more costly and time-consuming," said Berkeley CEO Siddhartha Kadia.
Comments