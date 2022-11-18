Berkeley Lights launches Rabbit Memory B cell workflow to discover antibodies

Nov. 18, 2022 9:21 AM ETBerkeley Lights, Inc. (BLI)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Medical Science Laboratory: Portrait of Beautiful Black Scientist Looking Under Microscope Does Analysis of Test Sample. Ambitious Young Biotechnology Specialist, working with Advanced Equipment

gorodenkoff

  • Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) launched Opto Memory B Discovery Rabbit workflow through which the customers can discover diverse antibodies on the Beacon platform.
  • The company said that the new workflow enables rapid, automated generation of antigen-specific, functional monoclonal antibodies from rabbit memory B cells, building on prior workflows which used mouse plasma B cell samples.
  • Berkeley added that the workflow broadens its market opportunity beyond mouse workflows, helping discovery of rabbit antibodies that are well-suited for therapeutics, diagnostics and research reagents.
  • "This new workflow targeting rabbit memory B cells expands the diversity of antibodies that our customers can discover on the Beacon platform and offers a superior alternative to traditional methods, which are more costly and time-consuming," said Berkeley CEO Siddhartha Kadia.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.