Truist's Keith Lerner: Current rally only has about another 5% upside from here

Truist's Keith Lerner suggested Friday that the current rebound in the stock market has probably mostly run its course, leaving only limited gains left in the near term.

"We think the upside in this market is probably capped at around 5% from where we are today," the co-chief investment officer at Truist Advisory Services told CNBC.

Given this outlook, Lerner argued that more relative opportunity existed in the fixed-income market at this point. He specifically pointed at government and agency bonds, as high-quality credit represents a potential safe harbor amid ongoing economic concerns.

"We're just really trying to keep it simple because our base case is that recession is more probable next year. So you don't want to take a lot of credit risk at this point," he said.

Although trading this week has been relatively uncertain, stocks have generally rallied over the past month. The S&P 500 (SPY) (SP500) reached a low for the year of 3,491.58 in mid-October but has since rebounded to a close on Thursday of 3,946.56.

Another 5% advance from that level would take the S&P 500 to a mark of just over 4,140. This would return the index to levels last seen in August.

Even so, the S&P would remain sharply lower for the year as a whole. The index reached a 52-week high of over 4,800 early in the year.

The other major averages have seen similar trading lately. The Dow (DJI) reached a 52-week low of 28,701.65 in October but has rallied back to a close of 33,546.32 on Thursday. The Nasdaq (COMP.IND) hit an October low of 10,088.83 but finished Thursday at 11,144.96.

For a closer look at how investors have responded to the recent market action, take a look at the recent fund flow data for ETFs, with investors putting more than $14B into fund assets during the week.