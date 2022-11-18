JPMorgan pilots program to offer more loans to minority small businesses - report
Nov. 18, 2022 9:26 AM ETJPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)BACBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) is seeking to expand its reach within U.S. minority small-business lending as it pilots a special-purpose credit program, The Wall Street Journal reported Friday.
- The national program has been tested out in Dallas, Texas, Detroit, Michigan and Miami, Florida, as part of the bank's efforts to provide more financing opportunities for businesses located in minority-majority neighborhoods, The WSJ noted.
- Overall, JPMorgan (JPM) could see 100K new accounts opened over five years as a result of the lending as well as a program commencing in 2023, the newspaper added.
- Note that other megabanks have been working on similar minority-focused initiatives in a bid to narrow the racial gap in financing. Bank of America (BAC), for instance, recently invested an additional $100M in minority-owned banks. In 2020, JPMorgan committed $30B to address America's racial wealth gap.
