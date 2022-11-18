Sculptor Capital gains after board forms committee to explore potential interest
Nov. 18, 2022 9:28 AM ETSculptor Capital Management, Inc. (SCU)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Sculptor Capital (NYSE:SCU) rose 5.3% in premarket trading after its board formed a special committee to explore potential interest from third parties.
- The special committee retained PJT Partners as its financial advisor and Latham & Watkins LLP as its legal counsel. The special committee also approved the retention of JPMorgan to act as financial advisor to the company, according to a statement.
- Sculptor also said it reached a settlement with co-founder Dan Och and four other former executive managing directors in regards to their books and records action in the Delaware Court of Chancery.
- The news comes after Och last month said the company had received M&A interest. Och said that he and other founding partners have been contacted by several third parties who have asked if the company may be open to a strategic transaction.
