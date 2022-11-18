Commerce Bancshares subsidiary to acquire L.J. Hart & Company

Nov. 18, 2022 9:29 AM ETCommerce Bancshares, Inc. (CBSH)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Commerce Bank, a subsidiary of Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH), has agreed to acquire municipal bond underwriter and advisor, L.J. Hart & Company.
  • Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
  • Founded in 1991, L.J. Hart has advised over 300 Missouri Public School Districts and nearly a quarter of the 114 Missouri county governments. It will become a key part of Commerce Bank’s institutional fixed-income business that is currently operated by more than 50 professionals across two business units.
  • Commerce Bank will retain the L.J. Hart brand, staff members and the subsidiary's current office in Chesterfield, Missouri.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.