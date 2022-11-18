Commerce Bancshares subsidiary to acquire L.J. Hart & Company
- Commerce Bank, a subsidiary of Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH), has agreed to acquire municipal bond underwriter and advisor, L.J. Hart & Company.
- Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
- Founded in 1991, L.J. Hart has advised over 300 Missouri Public School Districts and nearly a quarter of the 114 Missouri county governments. It will become a key part of Commerce Bank’s institutional fixed-income business that is currently operated by more than 50 professionals across two business units.
- Commerce Bank will retain the L.J. Hart brand, staff members and the subsidiary's current office in Chesterfield, Missouri.
