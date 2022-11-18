NextEra Energy Partners creates new portfolio with financing from Ontario Teachers
- NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) said Friday it would acquire certain renewable and wind energy assets from its unit for $805 million, and then add some existing assets and create a separate new portfolio.
- NEP said it would acquire a 49% interest in an ~1.5GW renewables portfolio and ~100% of the indirect membership interests in an ~345MW portfolio of operating wind assets from its subsidiary NextEra Energy Resources LLC, and contribute six renewable assets from its side for the newly created portfolio.
- NEP has sought financing from Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board to invest $805 million into the new portfolio, and the transaction also assumes NEP's share of the portfolio's estimated $1.5 billion in tax equity financing, subject to working capital and other adjustments.
- NEP said after completing acquisition and all of the projects achieve commercial operation, the new portfolio is expected to contribute adjusted EBITDA of ~$210 million to $230 million and CAFD of about $62 million to $72 million, each on a five-year average annual run-rate basis, beginning Dec. 31, 2023.
- NextEra Energy Partners expects the annualized rate of the fourth-quarter 2022 distribution that is payable in February 2023 to be in a range of $3.17 to $3.25 per common unit.
- NextEra Energy Partners expects to complete the acquisition later this year.
