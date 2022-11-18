Pitney Bowes raises e-commerce services rate by 6.5% starting new year
Nov. 18, 2022 9:37 AM ETPitney Bowes Inc. (PBI)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) has announced a general rate increase of 6.5% for e-commerce services effective from the start of new year, Jan. 1, 2023.
- The price increase is said to be applicable on the standard delivery of parcels, standard returns and cross-border delivery through the Pitney Bowes' shipping and mailing services.
- “Our 2023 ecommerce pricing will allow Pitney Bowes to maintain capacity and performance levels across our network, while continuing to make strategic investments in our technology infrastructure,” commented Patrick Allard, Chief Revenue Officer, Global Ecommerce, Pitney Bowes.
- Shares are up 1.5% in early trading on Friday.
- Stock Analysis: "The recent financial performance of Pitney Bowes has been quite good in many ways, and I'm particularly impressed by the improvement in the capital structure," wrote SA contributor in its latest bullish take on Pitney Bowes (PBI).
Comments