Orthofix, SeaSpine report John Bostjancic will serve as CFO for combined company

Nov. 18, 2022 9:37 AM ETOrthofix Medical Inc. (OFIX), SPNEBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Orthofix (NASDAQ:OFIX) and SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) has announced that John Bostjancic will serve as CFO for the new combined company, effective upon the completion of their pending merger.
  • Bostjancic currently serves as the CFO and COO of SeaSpine, roles he has held since 2015 and 2022 respectively.
  • Previously, Bostjancic served as Treasurer and Senior VP from 2015 through 2022, and as acting CFO of the SeaSpine business within Integra Life Sciences Holdings from 2014 through 2015.
  • As announced on Oct. 11, 2022, Orthofix and SeaSpine agreed to combine in an all-stock merger of equals and the transaction is expected to close in Q1 2023.

