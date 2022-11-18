Synaptogenix announces $15M private placement with existing investors
Nov. 18, 2022 9:49 AM ETSynaptogenix, Inc. (SNPX)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Synaptogenix (NASDAQ:SNPX) to raise ~$15 million in a private placement financing of convertible redeemable preferred stock and warrants from existing investors.
- The company has executed a securities purchase agreement for a private placement of preferred stock with a conversion price of $7.75/share and warrants to acquire up to an aggregate amount of 1,935,485 additional shares of the company's common stock.
- The warrants are exercisable immediately at an exercise price of $7.75/share and expire five years from the date of issuance.
- The preferred stock conversion price and warrant exercise price of $7.75/share represents an ~25% premium to yesterday's closing share price.
- The private placement financing is expected to close on November 21, 2022.
The topline data from NIH-supported Phase 2 clinical trial for advanced AD patients expected during the current quarter.
Comments