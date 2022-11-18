Synaptogenix announces $15M private placement with existing investors

  • Synaptogenix (NASDAQ:SNPX) to raise ~$15 million in a private placement financing of convertible redeemable preferred stock and warrants from existing investors.
  • The company has executed a securities purchase agreement for a private placement of preferred stock with a conversion price of $7.75/share and warrants to acquire up to an aggregate amount of 1,935,485 additional shares of the company's common stock.
  • The warrants are exercisable immediately at an exercise price of $7.75/share and expire five years from the date of issuance.
  • The preferred stock conversion price and warrant exercise price of $7.75/share represents an ~25% premium to yesterday's closing share price.
  • The private placement financing is expected to close on November 21, 2022.

  • The topline data from NIH-supported Phase 2 clinical trial for advanced AD patients expected during the current quarter.

