Revelation biosciences says REVTx-300 significantly reduced collagen deposition in preclinical model

Nov. 18, 2022 9:52 AM ETRevelation Biosciences, Inc. (REVB)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
  • Revelation Biosciences (NASDAQ:REVB) is trading 4.5% higher after its exploratory biomarker analysis confirmed clinical development plans for REVTx-300 to treat chronic kidney disease (CKD), acute kidney injury (AKI).
  • This new biomarker data is in addition to the previously-announced reduction in new collagen deposition (57%) observed in a preclinical fibrosis model.
  • New analysis found that treatment with REVTx-300 significantly reduced new collagen deposition in the renal cortex in a dose dependent manner in the medium and high dose groups.
  • Revelation plans to initiate a Phase 1a study comprising 5 cohorts of single ascending doses and a 6th cohort of multiple doses of REVTx-300 to investigate safety and drug activity during the first half of 2023 and plans to begin a Phase 1b clinical study in patients undergoing elective cardiac surgery in the second half of 2023.
  • Treatment with REVTx-300 had no significant effect on body weight or kidney weight when compared to the unilateral ureteral obstruction control group animals, the company said.

