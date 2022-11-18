Leading indicators drop more than expected in October, suggesting recession

Nov. 18, 2022

  • October Leading Indicators: -0.8% to 114.9 vs. -0.4% expected and -0.5% prior (revised from -0.4%).
  • "The U.S. LEI fell for an eighth straight month, suggesting the economy is possibly in a recession," said Ataman Ozyildirim, senior director, economics at The Conference Board.
  • In addition, The Conference Board forecasted for 2022 GDP growth of 1.8%, with a recession likely to star at about year-end and lasting through mid-2023.
  • "The downturn in the LEI reflects consumers' worsening outlook amid high inflation and rising interest rates, as well as declining prospects for housing construction and manufacturing," he added.
  • The LEI has dropped 3.2% over the six-month period of April to October, reversing the 0.5% growth in the previous six months.
  • Coincident Economic Index for the U.S. increased by 0.2% in October to 109.3 after an increase of 0.1% in September.
  • Lagging Economic Index for the U.S. rose by 0.1% to 116.3, following a 0.8% increase in September.
  • On Thursday, the yield curve inverted to its deepest level since 1982

