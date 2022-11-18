Editas Medicine dropped to neutral at Credit Suisse following EDIT-101 trial data

Nov. 18, 2022 10:15 AM ETEditas Medicine, Inc. (EDIT)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor1 Comment

Wall Street sign post in front of Stock Exchange building in New York, USA

ozgurdonmaz

  • Credit Suisse has downgraded Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) to neutral from outperform as it believes the commercial potential of EDIT-101 for a type of blindness is limited following the release of phase 1/2 data on Thursday.
  • The firm lowered its price target to $23 from $35 (~109% upside based on Thursday's close).
  • Shares are down 4% in Friday morning trading.
  • Analyst Tiago Fauth said that two out of the three patients treated for blindness due to Leber congenital amaurosis 10 (LCA 10) who showed a clinical response were homozygous for the IVS26 mutation. While the data was good, he noted that of the 1500 LCA 10patients that have the IVS26 mutation, only 20% are estimated to be homozygous.
  • As a result, he is removing revenue from EDIT-101 in all ocular indications from his model and lowered the company's pipeline value.
  • Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating sees Editas Medicine (EDIT) as a hold.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.