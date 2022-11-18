Editas Medicine dropped to neutral at Credit Suisse following EDIT-101 trial data
Nov. 18, 2022 10:15 AM ETEditas Medicine, Inc. (EDIT)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Credit Suisse has downgraded Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) to neutral from outperform as it believes the commercial potential of EDIT-101 for a type of blindness is limited following the release of phase 1/2 data on Thursday.
- The firm lowered its price target to $23 from $35 (~109% upside based on Thursday's close).
- Shares are down 4% in Friday morning trading.
- Analyst Tiago Fauth said that two out of the three patients treated for blindness due to Leber congenital amaurosis 10 (LCA 10) who showed a clinical response were homozygous for the IVS26 mutation. While the data was good, he noted that of the 1500 LCA 10patients that have the IVS26 mutation, only 20% are estimated to be homozygous.
- As a result, he is removing revenue from EDIT-101 in all ocular indications from his model and lowered the company's pipeline value.
- Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating sees Editas Medicine (EDIT) as a hold.
Comments (1)