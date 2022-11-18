Q3 selected services revenue climbed 2.2% from Q2, with utilities leading

Nov. 18, 2022 10:17 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor

  • Q3 Quarterly Services Report (Advance): Selected Services Revenue of $5.07T, +2.2% Q/Q and +9.3% Y/Y.
  • Advance U.S. utilities total revenue of $203.5B rose 19.2% from Q2 and 21.3% from Q3 2021.
  • Transportation and warehousing revenue rose 0.4% from Q2 to $378.0B, representing a 21.5% increase from Q3 2021.
  • Information sector revenue of $554.8B grew 0.3% Q/Q and 8.5% Y/Y.
  • Finance and insurance revenue of $1.47T climbed 3.2% Q/Q and 7.9% Y/Y.
  • Real estate and rental and leasing revenue was $245.5B, up 0.2% Q/Q and 7.5% Y/Y.
  • Professional, scientific, and technical services revenue rose 1.8% from Q2 2022 to $677.2B, which is up 10.6% Y/Y.
  • Previously (Nov. 3), ISM Services Index grew more slowly than expected in October

