Atkore jumps after beating Q4 estimates for earnings, revenue

Electrical Raceway and EMT Conduit

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) on Friday jumped as much as 19% after the supplier of construction and industrial products reported fiscal Q4 results that beat Wall Street’s estimates.

The company’s adjusted EPS of $5.52 beat by $0.44, while revenue of $1.03 billion beat by $48.2 million.

“During fiscal 2022, we deployed over $950 million in capital towards investments in our operations, six acquisitions and $500 million in share repurchases,” Bill Waltz, president and CEO of Atkore, said in a statement. “Our fiscal 2022 performance builds on the journey we’ve taken over the years to transform our business and create a stronger platform for long-term success.”

Atkore, whose brands include Allied Tube & Conduit, Heritage Plastics and Unistrut, increased its stock buyback program from $800 million to $1.3 billion and extended the duration through Nov. 30, 2025.

The company provided guidance for 2023 net sales expected to be flat to down as much as 10% from the prior year. It forecast 2023 adjusted EBITDA of $850 million-$950 million and adjusted net income per diluted share of $13.10-$14.90.

It introduced a goal of net income per diluted share of more than $18 for fiscal 2025.

“We have significant financial flexibility, a proven strategy and the discipline to capitalize on favorable megatrends, in order to capture the opportunities ahead and deliver value for all of our stakeholders over the long-term,” Waltz said.

Before today's gain, Atkore's (ATKR) stock had fallen 8.9% through Nov. 17, compared with a 13% decline for the Standard & Poor's 400 mid-cap index (SP400).

Seeking Alpha contributor InvestOhTrade rates Atkore (ATKR) as a Hold on its valuation and declining return on equity. Columnist Cappuccino Finance has a Strong Buy rating on Atkore (ATKR) because of an expected boom in infrastructure spending.

