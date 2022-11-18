Ambarella jumps as Continental's ADAS solution seen as 'significant endorsement': analyst

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) shares surged on Friday as Continental announced that its autonomous driving solution would use Ambarella's CV3 artificial intelligence system-on-a-chip, which investment firm Wells Fargo said is a "significant endorsement" for the semiconductor company.

Analyst Gary Mobley, who has overweight rating and $105 price target on Ambarella (AMBA), noted the announcement is noteworthy for two reasons: Continental is among the world's leading tier-one sub-assembly suppliers for automotive companies; and it's the first announced design win for Ambarella's (AMBA) newest computer vision chip.

"As we have said in the past, given Ambarella's small size, the company needs only one significant tier-one sub-assembly supplier (or OEM) to significantly move the needle for CV3 sales (and overall company sales)," Mobley wrote in a note to clients.

The analyst added that CV3 has only been in the hands of potential customers for four or five months and while there could be more design winds coming, this is seen as "a big endorsement."

Ambarella (AMBA) gained more than 13% to $75.57 in early trading on Friday.

Intel-spinoff Mobileye (MBLY) recently went public and it listed Ambarella (AMBA), among several others, as competitors.