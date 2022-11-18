GameStop stock is still a Reddit vs. Wall Street play

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) is still very much a battleground stock almost 22 months since the meme frenzy on the retail stock first began. Early buyers of GME are still sitting on large paper profits even as other speculative investments have given up their gains, noted Bloomberg.

On Wall Street, the stock is still not attractive to analysts due to valuation and profitability concerns.

Wedbush Securities analyst Michael Pachter noted recently that the videogame retailer posted another operating loss in FQ2 and maintained it remains a mess fundamentally. However, he acknowledged the perseverance of the "Reddit Raiders" and HODL crowd for sticking with GME. Pachter thinks it due in part to the appeal of riding with large shareholder Ryan Cohen, although he is doubtful it can last. "The guy is the pied piper of retail—he’s not the Warren Buffett of retail," he warned. "I cannot explain the phenomenon of the cult of Ryan Cohen, because he’s not doing anything with GameStop," he added. Wedbush's price target on GameStop (GME) is the lowest on Wall Street at $6.

GameStop (GME) is expected to post its next earning report sometime during the first two weeks of December. The conference call could delve into the implication of the FTX partnership ending. Typically, GME shares have their biggest earnings day swings with the December report. Short interest on GME still stands at over 20% of total float.

