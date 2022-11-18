Newly public Grindr (GRND) stock soared 450% Friday morning following the LGBTQ social media network's closing on a merger with SPAC Tiga Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TINV), with around 98% of the shares redeemed ahead of the closing.

Shares of Grindr opened at $16.90, recently changing hands at $63.71 at around 11:00 a.m. ET. Tiga shares closed at $11.63 on Thursday, the last trading session before the merger closed.

According to Tiga's 8-K filing on the merger vote, around 98% of shareholders opted to redeem their shares rather than stay on through the merger. The shareholders received $10.50 per share.

Grindr also released preliminary 2022 results. For the first half of the year, the company reported adjusted revenue of $90M, a 44% increase over the same period in 2021. Adjusted EBITDA rose 26% for the same period in 2021 to $42M.

The platform agreed to merge with Tiga in May, with the deal valuing the combined company at around $2.1B.