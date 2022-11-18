Newly public Grindr stock soars 450% following merger with SPAC Tiga (update)

Nov. 18, 2022 10:34 AM ETGrindr Inc - Ordinary Shares - Class A (GRND)By: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor4 Comments

Serial Killer Conviction Prompts Police To Warn Of Dating App Dangers

Leon Neal/Getty Images News

Newly public Grindr (GRND) stock soared 450% Friday morning following the LGBTQ social media network's closing on a merger with SPAC Tiga Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TINV), with around 98% of the shares redeemed ahead of the closing.

Shares of Grindr opened at $16.90, recently changing hands at $63.71 at around 11:00 a.m. ET. Tiga shares closed at $11.63 on Thursday, the last trading session before the merger closed.

According to Tiga's 8-K filing on the merger vote, around 98% of shareholders opted to redeem their shares rather than stay on through the merger. The shareholders received $10.50 per share.

Grindr also released preliminary 2022 results. For the first half of the year, the company reported adjusted revenue of $90M, a 44% increase over the same period in 2021. Adjusted EBITDA rose 26% for the same period in 2021 to $42M.

The platform agreed to merge with Tiga in May, with the deal valuing the combined company at around $2.1B.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.