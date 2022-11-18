EU car registrations rise 12.2% in October, third consecutive month of gains

As per the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA), European Union passenger car registrations rose 12.2% in October, third consecutive month of growth this year.. In September, car registrations was up 9.6%.

However, with 745,855 units registered, this result remains far below pre-pandemic levels. Four EU markets saw considerable gains: Germany up 16.8%, Italy up 14.6% and Spain up 11.7%. The French market saw a more modest growth, up 5.5%.

EU new car registrations were down 8.1%, as improvements were not enough to offset losses cumulated from January to July this year. Among the region’s four largest markets, Italy saw the sharpest decline, down 13.8%, followed by France 10.3%, Spain 5.8% and Germany 5.5%.

Market share fuel types of new cars: battery electric 11.9%, hybrid 22.6% and petrol 37.8% market share in Q3. Despite losing market share, diesel- and petrol-powered vehicles still dominate the market, with a combined share of 54.3%.

Tickers to watch: Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY); Stellantis (STLA); Renault (OTCPK:RNSDF); Toyota (TM) ; Ford (F); Volvo (OTCPK:VLVLY).