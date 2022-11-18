Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage slides after quarterly results
Nov. 18, 2022 10:42 AM ETNatural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NGVC)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) shares fell 15% on Friday in response to the grocery retailer's fourth quarter results.
- The company generated net income of $2.2M, down 69.4% Y/Y. Adjusted EBITDA also fell from $17.8M in the year-ago period to $13.6M.
- Net sales grew 0.6% Y/Y to $1.6M, primarily driven by new store sales and retail price inflation. Daily average comparable store sales fell 0.2%, comprised of a 2.6% decrease in daily average transaction count.
- Store expenses grew 7.2% to $63M, while administrative expenses rose 16.4% to $8.6M.
- As of Sep. 30, 2022, the company had $12M in cash and cash equivalents, no outstanding borrowings on its $50M revolving credit facility, and $15.7M outstanding on its term loan facility.
- For fiscal year 2023, the company expects diluted earnings per share of $0.70 to $0.90 and daily average comparable store sales growth of -2.0% to 1.0%. Capex is estimated in the range of $28M to $35M.
