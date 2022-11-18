Catalyst watch: Eyes on Zoom Video earnings, Best Buy call, Mobileye ratings, DWAC vote and Polestar's reveal
Welcome to Seeking Alpha's Catalyst Watch - a breakdown of some of next week's actionable events that stand out. Check out Saturday morning's regular Stocks to Watch article for a full list of events planned for the week or the Seeking Alpha earnings calendar for companies due to report.
Monday - November 21
- Volatility watch - Options trading is elevated on Blue Apron (APRN), Gossamer Bio (GOSS) and Mullen Automotive (MULN). Traders are watching Luckin Coffee (OTCPK:LKNCY) and Trip.com Group (TCOM) as two names that could move off positive or negative COVID developments in China.
- Earnings watch - Notable companies due to report include J.M. Smucker (SJM), Agilent (A), Dell (DELL) and Urban Outfitters (URBN), and Zoom Video (ZM). Options trading is implying a big share price move for Niu Technologies (NIU) after it reports.
- All day - Paper and packaging stocks could see a jolt after new pricing data from Pulp & Paper Week for the containerboard market was released after the market closed on November 18. Deutsche Bank said it expects containerboard prices to be cut by at least $20 per ton in November in reaction to demand trends.
- All day- The quiet period on Mobileye Global (MBLY) ends to free up analysts to post ratings. Shares of Mobileye have traded strong since their debut on October 26.
Tuesday - November 22
- Earnings watch - Notable companies due to report include Baidu (BIDU), Best Buy (BBY), Dollar Tree (DLTR), Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS), and Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF), HP Inc. (HP), Analog Devices (ADI), and Autodesk (ADSK). Options trading is implying a big share price move for Nordstrom (JWN) after it reports. Bank of America tipped that Dick's may top expectations due to recent data suggesting traffic and average ticket was strong in the quarter.
- All day - Shareholders with Angel Pond Holdings (POND) are scheduled to vote on the deal to take open source database software player MariaDB public in a SPAC transaction.
- All day - Once again Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC) has a shareholder meeting set to vote on extending the period of time for completing a SPAC deal. DWAC CEO Patrick Orlando has reportedly been calling investors with as few as 20 shares to convince them to vote in favor of a one-year extension to complete a transaction. Shares of DWAC are down more than 75% from their high in March.
- All day - The $10B acquisition of Zendesk (ZEN) by Permira and Hellman & Friedman is scheduled to close.
- 8:00 a.m. Best Buy (BBY) will hold its earnings call with investors focused on the read on electronics demand into the holiday season. Shares of Best Buy have seen jolts in the past during the earnings call when execs added more color to the guidance updates.
- 11:00 a.m. The Needham Consumer Tech/E-Commerce Virtual Conference will feature appearances by MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (MYTE), ACV Auctions (ACVA), Revolve Group (RVLV), Etsy (ETSY), Redfin (RDFN), TrueCar (TRUE), Petco Health and Wellness Company (WOOF), and EBET (EBET).
Wednesday - November 23
- Earnings watch - Notable companies due to report include Deere (DE) and Full Truck Alliance (YMM).
- All day - The Autonomous Vehicles Europe 2022 Exhibition and Conference will take place in Berlin, Germany. Event planners said connected and automated vehicle technologies for next-generation autonomous vehicles will be showcased. BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY), Volvo Cars (OTCPK:VOLAF) and Thoughtworks Holding (TWKS) are three companies set to make an appearance.
- 2:00 p.m. Traders will dissect the releases of the Fed minutes from the last meeting of the central bank.
Thursday - November 24
- Earnings watch - The U.S. markets will be closed for the Thanksgiving holiday.
Friday - November 25
- 9:00 a.m. The Phoenix Auto Show will include an appearance by Polestar (PSNY). The electric vehicle maker will make the all-electric Polestar 2 available for test drives and an augmented reality experience will allow visitors to check out the just announced Polestar 3, which is set to release at the end of 2023. The event could attract media and investor attention to Polestar.
- 1:00 p.m. The U.S. stock market will close early.
