Fulgent Genetics initiated at outperform at Raymond James on core oncology testing

Nov. 18, 2022

  • Raymond James has started Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) with a buy citing the company's core oncology diagnostics offerings.
  • The firm has a $45 price target (~25% upside based on Thursday's close).
  • Analyst Andrew Cooper said that Fulgent (FLGT) "now aims to be a one-stop shop for oncology diagnostics, combining their legacy [next-generation sequencing] capabilities and technology platform with acquired anatomic pathology and traditional oncology offerings."
  • He added that the company is setting it sights on taking a bigger chunk of the $105B core testing total addressable market.
  • "Maintaining high levels of customer service and rapid turnaround times will be key to executing on cross-sales and to gaining share, and we think" Fulgent (FLGT) is prepared to do so, Cooper wrote.
