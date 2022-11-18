Nidec to build e-axle plant in Mexico, says Nikkei
Nov. 18, 2022 11:04 AM ETNidec Corporation (NJDCY), NNDNFBy: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor
Japanese EV motor maker Nidec (OTCPK:NJDCY) (OTCPK:NNDNF) is expected to invest about $715 million for construction of a plant in Mexico, the company's CEO told Nikkei in a recent interview.
Nidec CEO Shigenobu Nagamor told the newspaper that the proposed Mexico plant would focus on production of electric axles.
The Kyoto-based company, which is already producing e-axles in China and Europe, expects construction of the Mexico plant to begin during or after the next business year, Nikkei reported.
In August, the company and FREYR Battery announced an expanded battery cell sales agreement and agreed to form a joint venture for energy storage products in which Nidec will hold a "super-majority".
